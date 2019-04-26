These ‘stars’ shine light on community service in Milford

Gary Montano received the United Way’s Lifetime Achievement Award during a ceremony April 24 at the Costa Azzurra Restaurant in Milford.

Montano’s award, as well as those given to a handful of other community activists, were part of the United Way’s annual Community Builder Awards Dinner.

A Milford businessman and philanthropist, Montano has been a big supporter of the United Cerebral Palsy organization and the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

According to an event program, Montano has also supported Bridges Healthcare, Ride for Hope, Body’s Place, the Milford Rape Crisis Center, the Children’s Snapper Tournament, Milford Little League baseball, recreational softball, Connecticut Concerned Citizens for People with Disabilities and his church, Precious Blood Parish.

“In life Gary has demonstrated that he is not only unselfish but has the leadership skills required to assist those in need of both financial assistance and compassionate understanding,” the event program states.

Karuna Kasbawala received the Spirit of Milford Award. A United Way volunteer, she has been a Milford resident for the past 21 years, and is customer solutions specialist at the Milford Bank.

“Karuna’s volunteerism doesn’t end with the United Way,” according to the evening’s program. She is co-treasurer of the Friends of the Milford Library board of directors, and she can be found volunteering at Milford Moves 5K to support local veterans, or waiting tables during a tip-a-teller event to support the Milford Food 2 Kids program.

John and Barbara Carissimi received the Meeting Critical Needs award. Both completed the Milford Citizen’s Police Academy, a 30-hour class designed to provide understanding of the Milford Police Department’s policies and practices.

After completing the program, John wanted to do more to help the police department. In the summer of 2010 he was asked to gather five or six Citizen’s Police Academy alumni to work at a road blockade at the Milford Oyster Festival to free up officers “to move into the festival to perform more important work,” the program states. “The experiment worked, and a volunteer alumni force was born.”

A few years later Barbara graduated from the academy and today husband and wife work to keep the Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Volunteer group working with the police department to man volunteer assignments.

Dr. Howard Sadinsky received the Strengthening Families award. Sadinski served as the solo pediatrician at the U.S Naval Hospital in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and then chief of pediatrics at the Naval Hospital in Groton. He left the Navy after achieving the rank of lieutenant commander and joined the Milford Pediatric Group in 1996.

“Howard Sadinsky is an outstanding example of a professional in the community who not only cares about his work with children but cares about the health of the community as a whole,” according to the program. “He and his pediatric group have supported a variety of community groups and organizations financially and physically over many years.”

Sadinsky’s volunteer activities include work with the Devon Rotary, Temple Shalom Men’s Club, the YMCA and more.

Shaileen Landsberg received the Champion of Caring award. Landsberg is director of admissions at Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care.

She volunteers at the Beth El Center Soup Kitchen and in many other capacities around the city. She is involved with the Get In Touch Foundation, Milford Trick or Trot Run, the Milford Rotary Club, and a lot more.

“She is a true example of a community builder and Milford is so fortunate to have her,” the evening’s program states.

The United Way’s Distinguished service award went to the Toys for Tots program, run by the Milford Professional Firefighters Local 944. Retired firefighter Butch Torento started the Milford-based Toys for Tots program in 1965 because he had grown up without holiday toys and he didn’t want others to go without.

“Every year the week before Christmas, the members of Local 944 spend three days converting the gym at the Margaret Egan Center into a toy store,” the program states. “Finally, nearly 300 Milford families are able to come in and fill large bags of toys for each child they have, ensuring they have a very merry Christmas.”

The Nurturing Children award went to Donna Stupak-Rider, who was a Girl Scout for 12 years, earning the highest award, the Gold Award. Now she has two daughters and serves as a troop leader for two Milford Girl Scout troops.

“Donna always advises her girls to search for the need in the community first, and over the years the girls have grown, serving others first and following their passions in life,” according to the program.

The youth leadership award went to Trevanna Kandrach, a junior at Foran High School and co-chairman of the 2018-19 United Way of Milford campaign along with Brian Smith and Cora Sula from Jonathan Law High School.

Trevanna is a member of the Natural Helpers Club, Interact Club and several other organizations at her school.

“She is a lovely, caring young woman, with maturity and integrity not usually seen in someone so young,” according to the evening’s program. “Trevanna will definitely make a difference in this world, not only in our small community, but hopefully far beyond.”