Milford Hospital hosts Mother’s Day 5K

Milford Hospital’s 23rd annual “Live Well” 5K Walk / Run will be held on Sunday, May 12, beginning at 9 a.m., at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Avenue. The event is presented by Oncology Hematology Care of Connecticut in conjunction with “Live Well” community partners Milford Vascular Institute, Cardiovascular Physicians and Consultants, Access & Nelson Ambulances, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, Northeast Electronics and other local organizations.

After record registration of nearly 700 participants two years ago, and soggy, but well attended events in 2017 and 2018, hospital officials expect more than 500 individuals to take part in the 2019 5K run / walk. The race starts and finishes at Milford Hospital. It follows a scenic, seaside course through the Fort Trumbull area. Chip timing technology will track the runners. Timing is optional for those who choose to walk.

This year, awards will be given to the top three males and females in each age group, the top Milford Hospital employees and the top mother / child team finishers. One hundred percent of race proceeds support the many community health and wellness programs, cancer and prevention screenings and educational programs and materials offered by Milford Hospital.

“We are proud to be in our 23rd year of offering this unique family event that also supports our hospital and, ultimately, improves the health of our community. With the event taking place on Mother’s Day, many families from near and far participate as healthy, fun way to kick off the special day with mom ” said Karen Kipfer, the hospital’s director of community relations. “The hospital and our partner MS Running Productions look forward to welcoming new and returning participants and sponsors!”

To register online, visit hitekracing.com/livewell/. Registration also will be taken by mail. Entry fee for those registered by May 10 is $22 for those aged 18 and under; $28 for those aged 19 and over. The fee will be $30 after May 8 and on race day. Early check and bib pick up will be offered on Saturday, May 11. Following the race, participants can enjoy an outdoor continental breakfast and other festivities.

For the fourth year, event organizers are planning a kids “fun run” sponsored by Subway World Headquarters. This pre-5K, free children’s scamper will take place on the hospital campus just prior to the main event. Additionally, a “Meet & Greet” area with Milford Hospital’s clinicians, physicians and staff will be offered. Mom’s will be treated to special services and goodies including chair massages offered by Niki of Milford Body Therapy.

Volunteers are still needed along the race route to offer water, direct runners and help with safety.

For more information on sponsorship, volunteer opportunities or how to register for the race, call the Milford Hospital Community Relations Department at 203-876-4060.