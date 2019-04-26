CT Stop & Shop unions approve new contract

The two unions representing Stop & Shop employees in Connecticut voted overwhelmingly Thursday night to ratify a tentative contract labor leaders negotiated with the company over the weekend.

In separate votes taken in Southbury and New Haven Thursday, United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 371 and 919 voted to approve the tentative contract agreement.

Local 919 ratified the deal unanimously shortly after 8 p.m. in New Haven. Local 371 followed suit about 10 minutes later in Southbury, ratifying the contract by acclimation.

UFCW Local 371 president Tom Wilkinson said after the ratification that Stop & Shop customers voted long before the union’s formal action, shopping for groceries at other stores to pressure the company.

“I think it puts the union in a better place,” Wilkinson told Hearst Connecticut Media. “We did our job on the picket lines, but it’s not something that we’re going to gloat about. We are going to be very proud of the operation we had. You think about it: Shutting down 240 stores down – in 10 minutes.”

Wilkinson’s counter with Local 919, Mark Espinosa, said “everything the company was looking to take away from us didn’t go through.”

“We got excellent raises that are retroactive and the members are secure in knowing their pensions and their health plans are intact,” Espinosa said.

Local 919, which is located in Farmington, represents about 7,000 workers, including cashiers and employees who stock the shelves, while Westport-based Local 371 has about 4,000 members who work in the meat, fish and deli departments.

At the Wyndham Southbury UFCW Local 371 set up a ballroom to accommodate 550 Stop & Shop workers voting on the contract there. Meanwhile, in New Haven, more than 700 members of Local 919 packed a ballroom at the Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale.

Espinosa approached the podium before the vote and raised his clenched fists like a victorious prizefighter.

He called what the union achieved “a watershed moment.”

“We want to be able to show America, particularly non-union, what a strong union can do,” Espinosa said. “You are part of history.”