Poker tournament benefits local literacy center

The community group Milford Alive will hold its first Corporate Challenge Poker Tournament Friday, May 24, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Bridge House Restaurant. All proceeds will benefit the Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut, a non-profit organization that provides services for individuals working to learn the English language.

The winner will receive a trophy. A special menu and cash bar will be available for participants and spectators.

Eligible participants are individuals representing local businesses, organizations or groups. There are two buy-in options. The first option costs $50 per person and includes playing chips, complimentary soda and water and one free beer.

The second option is the Plus Level, which costs $500 per person and includes playing chips as well as bonus chips, complimentary soda and water, one free beer, and an additional drink voucher per person. Plus Level participants will also receive their logo emblazoned on a custom poker set including cards and chips which they will get to keep after the competition.

All complimentary beverages and vouchers supplied to participants are courtesy of Bridge House Restaurant. All entry fees go directly to Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut.

To register for the tournament, visit https://ctalive.org/milford/events/corporate-challenge-pokertournament/.

Milford Alive is a community organization that celebrates, educates and supports small businesses in the greater Milford area.