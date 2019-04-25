Girls tennis: Jonathan Law tops Sheehan Titans

MILFORD — Jonathan Law netted a 5-2 victory over Sheehan High on Thursday.
Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Srivani Agnihotram 6-2, 6-1; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Grace Waldron 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Allyssa Cassella 6-1, 6-4; Bridget Sanchez (L) def. Shreya Patel 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles: Crystal Gallagher/Christina Cappola (S) def. Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash 6-1, 6-4; Caroline Dighello/Rishima Patel (S) def. Diya Daruka/Sophie Maselli 6-1, 7-6 (7-0); Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Olivia Robles/Jordyn Allen 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Records: Law 6-3, Sheehan 4-5
Facebook Comments