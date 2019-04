MILFORD — Andrew Marrero allowed only five hits and struck out 11 batters to pitch Wilbur Cross to a 7-2 victory over Foran High on Thursday.

Sam Sinisgalli led the Lions (6-4) with two hits, including a double.

Marrero hit a three-run double for the Governors (8-3).

WILBUR CROSS 7, FORAN 2

Cross – 010 402 0 – 7 8 0

Foran – 000 010 1 – 2 5 2

Batteries: Andrew Marrero (W), Fernando Doria; Foran: Richard Piscitelli, Jack Greenspan and Sam Sinisgalli