Foran High’s John Rossetti was medalist with a round of 41 when coach Frank Griffin’s Lions defeated East Haven, 194-218, at Grassy Hill on Thursday.

Chris Ricci shot a 44, Lucas Tuozzola a 46 and Jon Franco Menta a 53 for the Lions (2-6).

Leading East Haven (4-4-1) were Jon Moscato 51, Andrew Zito 54, Alexia Pendziwater 54 and Logan Hamilton 59.