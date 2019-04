MILFORD — Gina Boccamazzo had three hits, including her 100th of her career, to lead Jonathan Law to a 13-1 run-rule victory over Hillhouse on Thursday.

Boccamazzo had four RBIs.

Cali Jolley added three hits and three runs scored, as coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen improved to 6-3.

JONATHAN LAW 13, HILLHOUSE 1

Hillhouse 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 4

Law 1 4 0 6 0 2 13 9 2

Batteries: Law Maddie David (1-0) and Sarah Paulus; Hillhouse J Stanal and D Smalls