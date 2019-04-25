Rep. Kennedy advocates for breastfeeding mothers

State Rep. Kathy Kennedy (R-119) supported a proposal to provide mothers who breastfeed with a reasonable workplace accommodation.

The legislation, HB-7043, An Act Concerning Breastfeeding in the Workplace, specifies that this area would be free from intrusion and shielded from the public while the employee expresses her milk. The legislation also requires the area to include or be near a refrigerator or employee-provided portable cold storage device in which the employee can store her breast milk and have access to an electrical outlet.

“As a working woman who raised two children, I proudly support this bill,” said Kennedy. “Breastfeeding has been shown to provide numerous health benefits for newborn babies. And unfortunately, right now, a lack of privacy led many mothers to breastfeed in their cars, use unsanitary restrooms, or share space with other co-workers while behind a screen or temporary barrier. The bill would provide the necessary privacy for working mothers within the physical limitations of their workplace.”

Current law requires employers to make reasonable efforts to provide a room or other location, other than a toilet stall, where an employee can express her milk in private during a meal or break period.

The bill now moves to the State Senate for further legislative action.