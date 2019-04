The first annual Margarita Miles Indoor Walk will be held on Cinco De Mayo, May 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the CT Post Mall in Milford, in front of Target. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The indoor walk will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Milford & WABABA. There also will be a mariachi band, Mexican buffet, photo opportunities and more.

To register, visit boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com/margaritamiles/.