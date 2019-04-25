JLHS Key Club surpasses funding drive to build water well in Swaziland

Thanks to the Jonathan Law High School Key Club, people living almost half a globe away will have fresh, safe drinking water delivered from a formal well for the first time.

The Thirst Project became the focus of the local Key Club’s work more than a year ago, as part of a partnership forged with Kiwanis and Key Club International. The goal of raising $12,500 was established for the construction of a fully-functioning water well for a community in Swaziland, Africa — more than 8,000 miles away. Club members put together an action plan which included organizing assemblies at the school back in September and coordinating fundraising activities throughout the year. The culminating event was a “Walk for Water” walkathon that took place at the school on March 29. Students were encouraged to procure at least $25 in pledges — with the club setting a goal of at least 250 participants.

Not only did the club reach their goal — they surpassed it — ultimately raising $13,470 in total for the cause.

“There were so many resonating factors in the club’s work on this project,” said Ted Boynton, the Key Club advisor at Jonathan Law. “We take access to fresh, safe drinking water for granted here — but it is almost unfathomable to think that it simply doesn’t exist in other parts of the world.”

The lack of access to clean water points to many serious quality of life issues in Swaziland. Women and children spend an average of six to eight hours each day walking to collect water (which oftentimes is not sanitary), with no time left for children to go to school and get an education. About 40% of the population is unemployed and 63% live in poverty. The life expectancy in Swaziland is 48 years of age with the mortality rate of children under the age of five is 8%.

Patrick Hall, Key Club president at Law said, “Through a tremendous effort from the students, faculty and staff — as well as local businesses — we were able to fund a fully functional well in Swaziland, providing an entire village with clean drinking water for life. We are so proud to have been a partner in this very important project.”

To learn more about the Thirst Project, visit thirstproject.org.