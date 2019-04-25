Osprey event supports Long Island Sound and conservation programs

Against a backdrop of the sun setting over the 840-acre Charles Wheeler Wildlife Management Area, the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Coastal Center in Milford hosted its annual Return of the Osprey event Saturday, April 13.

The sold-out gathering is the largest yearly fundraising event at the center. It supports the center’s work to promote awareness and preservation of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem, and the conservation and environmental education programs and activities offered throughout the year.

After a welcome from Connecticut Audubon’s Southwest Regional Director Shari Greenblatt, a highlight of the evening was the recognition of key community contributors to the center’s efforts. Connecticut Audubon Executive Director Patrick Comins presented the Volunteer Appreciation Award to Carol Dunn, who has been actively involved with the organization for 22 years. Dunn serves on the Milford Regional Board, is a docent, and since 1994 has been monitoring more than 20 osprey nests for Connecticut’s DEEP. She is also responsible for the installation and monitoring of monofilament collection bins, including one at the Center. “Carol is one of the biggest supporters and protectors of osprey, and a truly dedicated citizen scientist,” said Comins.

The Corporate Recognition Award was presented to Harry Garafalo of ShopRite. ShopRite and Garafalo have been supportive of the center and the Return of the Osprey event for many years. “In addition to ShopRite’s sponsorship of this event, we are grateful to their employees who come every year for a volunteer workday at the center,” said Comins. “Their commitment to sustainability makes them valuable environmental partners in this community. And their leadership and support inspires many others to share that awareness of, and dedication to, environmental stewardship and conservation.”

Greenblatt also used the occasion to announce the launch of the Adopt-a-Purple Martin Gourd project. For a $50 donation, an individual or family can adopt one of the 70 purple martin gourds at the Coastal Center. Participation in this initiative helps efforts to increase the population of this North American swallow. Adopting a gourd allows participants to monitor nesting activity, receive a weekly status report and attend two purple martin education sessions. Anyone interested in learning more about the project can contact the Coastal Center at 203- 878-7440.