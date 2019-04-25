Southern Connecticut Conference spring playoff schedule

The Southern Connecticut Conference has released its spring sports playoff schedule.

All dates/time subject to change due to weather, school-related events.

Boys and Girls Outdoor Track & Field

Defending champions: Shelton (boys), Hillhouse (girls)

West Sectional – Mon., May 13 @Bowen Field – 2 p.m. (Branford, Career, East Haven, Fairfield Prep, Hamden, Lauralton Hall, Mercy, North Haven, Notre Dame, West Haven, Wilbur Cross, Xavier)

East Sectional – Tues., May 14 @Bowen Field – 2 p.m. (Amity Regional, Cheshire, Daniel Hand, Foran, Guilford, Hillhouse, Jonathan Law, Lyman Hall, Sheehan, Shelton)

Girls Novice Meet – Thurs., May 16 @ West Haven HS – 3 p.m.

Boys Novice Meet – Fri., May 17 @Shelton HS – 3 p.m.

Championship Meet – Monday, May 20 @Lyman Hall – 2 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse (6 teams).

Defending champion: Daniel Hand

First Round – Sat., May 18 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tues., May 21 @Higher Seeds

Championship Game – Thurs., May 23 @West Haven HS – 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse (6 teams)

Defending champion: Fairfield Prep

First Round – Sat., May 18 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tues., May 21 @Higher Seeds

Championship Game – Thurs., May 23 @West Haven HS – 7:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Tennis (8 teams)

Defending champions: Daniel Hand (boys and girls)

Quarterfinals – Mon., May 20 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tues., May 21 @Yale University – times TBA

Championship – Wed., May 22 @Yale University – 10 a.m/1 p.m.

Baseball (8 teams)

Defending champion: Fairfield Prep

Quarterfinals – Monday, May 20 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tuesday, May 21 @Piurek Field – 4 and 7 p.m.

Championship Game – Thursday, May 23 @Piurek Field – 6 p.m.

Softball (8 teams)

Defending champion: North Haven

Quarterfinals – Mon., May 20 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tues., May 21 @Biondi Field – 5 and 7 p.m.

Championship Game – Thurs., May 23 @Biondi Field – 7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball (4 teams)

Defending champion: Daniel Hand

Semifinals – Wed., May 22 @Higher Seeds

Championship Match – Fri., May 24 @Higher Seed – 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Defending champion: Xavier

Tues., May 28 @Racebrook Country Club – Orange – 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Defending champion: Amity Regional

Wed., May 29 @Hawk’s Landing – Southington – 8 a.m.