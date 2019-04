Jonathan Law improved to 5-1 on the season with a 176-241 victory over East Haven on the par 36 course at Alling Memorial on Wednesday.

Zach Smith and Ryan Bedell shared medalist honors with matching 42s.

Ryan Mola shot 44 and Anthony Lomax 48 for coach Andy Koorejian’s Lawmen

Leading East Haven were John Moscato 59, Nora Rome 59, Shane Hansen 67 and Andrew Zito 56.