Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions lose to West Haven

Foran lost to West Haven 7-2, on Wednesday. 

Connor Elson and Andrew Janik had the goals for coach Brian Adkins’ Lions (3-4). 

Ethan McVoy and Max Tavitian had assists. 

Niko Kyle (2 G 1 A), Justin Rivera (2 G 1 A), Connor Fowler (1 G 1 A), Nick Zano (1 G 1 A), Rich Wadeka (1 G) and Tyler Moscato (1 A) led the Westies (6-2). 

Foran out shot West Haven, 41-22. 

WEST HAVEN 7, FORAN 2 

WH 2 1 2 2 – 7 

FH   2 0 0 0 – 2 

Saves: WH – Kevin Moriarity – 25; F – Devin DeMarco – 3, Simon Collette – 4. 

