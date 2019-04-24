Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions lose to West Haven

Foran lost to West Haven 7-2, on Wednesday.

Connor Elson and Andrew Janik had the goals for coach Brian Adkins’ Lions (3-4).

Ethan McVoy and Max Tavitian had assists.

Niko Kyle (2 G 1 A), Justin Rivera (2 G 1 A), Connor Fowler (1 G 1 A), Nick Zano (1 G 1 A), Rich Wadeka (1 G) and Tyler Moscato (1 A) led the Westies (6-2).

Foran out shot West Haven, 41-22.

WEST HAVEN 7, FORAN 2

WH 2 1 2 2 – 7

FH 2 0 0 0 – 2

Saves: WH – Kevin Moriarity – 25; F – Devin DeMarco – 3, Simon Collette – 4.