MILFORD — Foran High’s Hailey LaForte hit a home run and had two RBIs when coach Julie Johnson’s Lions defeated Branford High, 4-3, at Brewster Field on Wednesday.

Kailey Loewenberg had two hits for Foran, now 5-4.

Alexis Falcigno had three hits for the Hornets (3-7).

FORAN 4, BRANFORD 3

Branford 002 010 0-3 10 0

Foran 001 111 x- 4 7 3