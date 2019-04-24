Girls tennis: Foran sweeps Bunnell

STRATFORD — Foran High bounced back from a loss to sweep Bunnell High, 7-0, on Wednesday.

Coach Melissa Kaminski’s Lady Lions are now 7-2.

Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Lucy Li 6-1, 6-1; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Mikaela Puzzo 6-1, 6-2; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Amari Campfield 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Carrie Lutian 4-0 (retired due to injury).

Doubles: Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler (F) def. Sandy Barrios-Keane Alindato 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Connelly-Tori Lanese (F) def. Karina Mandl-Sara Federici 7-5, 6-3; Meghan Stokes-Vaishnavi Bulusu (F) def. Kelsey Ponce-Sarah Khouja 6–1, 6-0.