Softball: Law holds off Lauralton, 5-4

Jonathan Law defeated Lauralton Hall, 5-4, on Wednesday.
Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen answered a three-run second inning by the visiting Crusaders with a four-run rally in the home third.
Lauralton (7-2) tied the game in the top of the fifth.
Law (5-3) countered in the bottom of the frame.
Maddie Lula was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Law.
Gina Boccamazzo added three hits.
Cayla Furnari had two hits and an RBI for Lauralton.
JONATHAN LAW 5, LAURALTON HALL 4
Lauralton 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 4 8 1
Law 0 0 4 0 1 0 x 5 10 1
Batteries
Law Brianna Buccitti (5-3) and Gina Boccamazzo
Laurelton Lauren Wasikowsky (7-2) and Gianna Coppola
