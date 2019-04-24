Softball: Law holds off Lauralton, 5-4

Jonathan Law defeated Lauralton Hall, 5-4, on Wednesday.

Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen answered a three-run second inning by the visiting Crusaders with a four-run rally in the home third.

Lauralton (7-2) tied the game in the top of the fifth.

Law (5-3) countered in the bottom of the frame.

Maddie Lula was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Law.

Gina Boccamazzo added three hits.

Cayla Furnari had two hits and an RBI for Lauralton.

Lauralton 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 4 8 1

Law 0 0 4 0 1 0 x 5 10 1

Batteries

Law Brianna Buccitti (5-3) and Gina Boccamazzo

Laurelton Lauren Wasikowsky (7-2) and Gianna Coppola