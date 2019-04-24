Softball: Law holds off Lauralton, 5-4

Jonathan Law defeated Lauralton Hall, 5-4, on Wednesday. 

Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen answered a three-run second inning by the visiting Crusaders with a four-run rally in the home third. 

Lauralton (7-2) tied the game in the top of the fifth. 

Law (5-3) countered in the bottom of the frame. 

Maddie Lula was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Law. 

Gina Boccamazzo added three hits. 

Cayla Furnari had two hits and an RBI for Lauralton. 

JONATHAN LAW 5, LAURALTON HALL 4 

Lauralton 0 3 0 0 1 0 0   4 8  1 

Law          0 0 4 0 1 0 x     5 10 1 

 Batteries 

Law Brianna Buccitti (5-3) and Gina Boccamazzo  

Laurelton Lauren Wasikowsky (7-2) and Gianna Coppola 

