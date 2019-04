MILFORD — Foran High defeated Harding of Bridgeport, 12-0, on Wednesday.

Jason Giambra and Alex Conte combined on a one-hitter for coach Garrett Walker’s Lions (6-3).

James Carbone was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a double.

Jared Sanchez had the hot for the Presidents (4-7).

FORAN 12, HARDING 0

Harding – 000 00 1 0 0

Foran – 426 0X – 12 11 0

Batteries: Harding – Leonel Rivas, Careras and Angel Salamon. Foran – Jason Giambra (W 1-0) Alex Conte and Sam Sinisgalli.