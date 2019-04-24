Trout derby a go for May 4, but funding tight again this year

A popular Milford children’s trout derby, which usually attracts about 200 young anglers to the downtown duck ponds to fish, has been struggling financially for a number of years, and this year is no different.

While members of the Milford Striped Bass Club, which runs the annual event, said they are determined to squeak by this year to fund the derby, they aren’t sure if they can keep the 51-year-old tradition going after 2019 unless they can ramp up donations.

Members even tried something new this year: They started a Gofundme page. So far they’ve only gotten pledges of $175 out of a $3,000 goal.

“For 51 years the Milford Striped Bass Club has been raising money through local businesses and our club to promote fishing with your children,” states the Gofundme page started by club member Michael Lapuglia. “We are short $3,000 on stocking our ponds for the event, which is held every year on the first Saturday in May.”

Members said they are closer now to the dollar amount needed to run this year’s event, which will take place Saturday, May 4, from 6- 9:30 a.m. at the Milford duck pond on North Street and the pond behind Milford City Hall. The derby is free for children 15 and under.

The club has almost enough to pay for the 675 pounds of 11- to 14-inch rainbow, brook, brown and golden trout that will be delivered the day before the derby by Harding Trout Hatchery in Bethlehem, Conn.

Add to those a number of special prize fish: six 18-inch rainbow trout; five 19-inch rainbow trout; and two 18-inch golden trout.

That’s more than $8,000 worth of fish.

The cost to run the annual derby is about $13,000. In addition to the fish, there are banners, trophies and prizes.

The club is close, and doesn’t plan to skimp on the prizes and extras. “We try to make it really nice,” said Striped Bass Club member Jennifer Lalond. “That’s what keeps people coming back.”

But, she added, “If we don’t see a big jump in [donations] this year, there may not be another one next year.”

Lapuglia agreed the club will be able to pull it off this year, but he also wonders about next year.

“We really want to see it going forever and ever,” he said, adding that it’s a tradition not just for Milford children but for children in surrounding towns, too. Lapuglia fished the derby as a child, and his children did, too.

The club ran into the same problem in 2012, when it first announced that sponsors had cut back, donations had been slimmer than in previous years, and costs were going up all the while. After that they managed to secure a new sponsor, which they believed would keep the derby going. But that sponsorship was short-lived.

Club president Jim Pritchard is optimistic the event will not die. “Next year we’ll have to campaign harder, walk around to all the businesses and ask for donations,” Pritchard said.

“It’s tuff,” he added. “It would really stink if it goes away.”

Fifty one years ago, the late Bob Mahoney started the derby with local businessman Pete Hebert.

Mahoney grew up in Milford, and one day he was driving by the ponds and thought it was a shame that no one was fishing there. So he went to Pete Hebert at Hebert Jewelers and they each agreed to put up $50 to stock the ponds and organize the fishing day for children.

With 120 fish released into the Milford waters, the two men expected a couple of dozen kids that first year. The Milford Citizen had run a small announcement about it — nothing huge.

Still, 300 children showed up, and that was the start of it all.

Subsequent years saw similar numbers, and in recent years club members said between 150 and 300 children have taken part.

As in past years, at the May 4 derby there will be prizes for the largest brook, brown, rainbow and golden trout. A casting contest will take place at 9:45 a.m. at the North Street duck pond.

The day before the derby is also a bit of a Milford tradition, when the fish are delivered and children on hand are given a chance to help put the fish into the pond.

Anyone interested in helping to fund the annual derby may call Lalond at 203-671-9545 or email her at poolshark442@aol.com.

People can also go to the gofundme page, gofundme.com/65h48n.