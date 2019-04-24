Girls track and field: Jonathan Law qualifies five for state meet

NEW HAVEN – Syndey Simpson, Kate Konareski and the 3200-meter relay team all qualified for state when Jonathan Law split a three-way meet with Career and Wilbur Cross on Tuesday.

Law beat Career 108-35, while narrowly falling to Wilbur Cross 78-71.

“The girls did great,’’ said coach Linwood Schulte. “It was great having three individual athletes and a relay qualify for state.’’

Simpson earned her state spot in the 100-meter run with a 13.4 second effort.

Konareski will be heading to the championships in the 800-meter run (2:31.7).

Konareski anchored the 3,200-meter relay team, which also features Shelby Green, Alexis Voytek and Hannah Roscoll. They finished in 10:34.65.

Roscoll was the individual winner in the 1600 (5:53).

Bella Torres won the javelin (6-5) and Lily Baldieri captured the pole vault (8-0).

Law’s record stands at 3-5 on the season.