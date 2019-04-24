Milford Senior Center offers May programs

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers the following events in May. For more information, visit milfordctseniorcenter.com/ call 203-877-5131.

Milford legislators visit

There will be a question and answer session with State Representative Kim Rose and State Senator James Maroney, Friday May 3, at 11 a.m. Rose and Maroney will address questions, thoughts and ideas related to the State of Connecticut as well as legislative concerns.

Home selling tips

David Frankel realtor of Property World will discuss home selling tips Tuesday, May 7, at 1 p.m.

Safe driving class

AARP offers a safe driving course Wednesday, May 8, from 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. To register, call Ed Berry, 203-549-9629.

The Con Artist Playbook

Facilitators from AARP Fraud Watch Network Program and the Regional Water Authority will present a program on scamming Thursday, May 9, at 1 p.m.

Cannabis as Medicine

A resentation on ways to use cannabis safely, the difference between THC and CBD, pain management, how the Medical Marijuana Program works and the opportunity to ask questions and obtain answers with a Nurse Practitioner will be held Tuesday, May 14, 1-2:30 p.m. Presented by Canna Care Docs.

Essential Oils 101

Cheryl A. Yeager apothecary artisan and licensed massage therapist will lead a discussion on how essential oils can enhance many areas in our lives Wednesday, May 15, at 1 p.m. There will be a demonstration on how to use essential oils safely, how they are produced and common methods of use. Visitors also will create an aromatherapy inhaler.

Movie Matinee

A Star is Born, rated R, will be shown Friday, May 17, at 1 p.m.

Super Bingo

Super Bingo will be held Monday, May 20, from 1-3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for special games.

Grotesque architectural sculptures

The Center will offer an architectural photographic display of the 10 most grotesque and gargoyle sculptures found around the country Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Photographs by Mathew Duman.

Milford Senior Center Band Concert

The Milford Senior Center Band, The Note Ables, will present a concert Wednesday, May 22, at 1 p.m. The band will play a selection of American composers from the Swing Era and Songs with a Latin beat. Free and open to the public.

Center closed

The Milford Senior Center will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

Step On It program

Kindred’s Step On It Program — an offshoot of Kindred’s evidence-based balance and mobility program, Safe Strides runs Wednesday, May 29, at 1 p.m.

Creative Arts Show

The Center hosts its annual Creative Arts Show Friday, May 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The art class, beading, ceramics, knitters and quilting also will be on display. The show is free and open to the public.