Boys track and field: Law’s Ethan Deer sets school record, Lawmen sweep

NEW HAVEN — Jonathan Law’s Ethan Deer broke the school record in the pole vault with a leap of 12-7 when coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen defeated Wilbur Cross, 82-68, and Career Magnet, 145-4, at Bowen Field on Tuesday.
Rayshon Jacobs qualified for states in his fourth event (100m, 200m, long jump, 4×100), as Law improved to 6-2.
Jonathan Contaxis jumped 41-3 and high jumped 5-10
Other winners were Matt Lacadie (110HH 16.6), Jackson Warters (300IM 44.1), Jacobs (long jump 19-2), Jacob Karas (javelin 127-2), Sheldon Gargano (shot put 40-6) and the 4×100 (44.1) team of Alex Lazar, Naheim Washington, Jacobs and Mike Plaskon.
Law will compete at the O’Grady Relays Friday and Saturday.
It hosts Xavier and Guilford at Tuesday.
