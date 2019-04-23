Girls track and field: Foran bests Platt Tech, O’Brien Tech

MILFORD — Foran High defeated Platt Tech and O’Brien Tech, and lost to Hillhouse, on Tuesday.

Emma Cote won the 3,200-meter run.

Soledad Meade was best in the pole vault.

4×800 Relay: Hillhouse 11:18; 4×100 Relay: Foran 53.0; 100 Hurdles Nelson (H) 16.8; 100 Ambrose (H) 12.7; 1600 Davis (H) 5:52; 400 Boyd (H) 58.6; 300 IH Nelson (H) 52.9; High Jump Mitchel (P) 4-4; 800 Davis (H) 2:49; 200 Ambrose (H) 26.5; 3200 Cote (F) 13.48; 4×4 Relay Hillhouse 4:23; Triple Jump Harris (H) 32-4; Javelin Roundtree (H) 60-7; Long Jump Ambrose (H) 16-5.5; Pole Vault Meade (F) 8-0; Shot Put Moore (H) 39-10; Discus Moore (H) 101-5.