Boys track and field: Nick Constantini sets record in Foran’s quad meet

MILFORD — Nick Constantini set a school record for the pole vault at 14 feet 3 inches when Foran High improved to 6-5 with wins over Platt Tech, 128-17, and O’Brien Tech, 106.5-30.5, on Tuesday.

Coach Rick Raucci’s Lions lost to Hillhouse, 83-66.

4×800 Relay: Hillhouse 9:26; 4×100 Relay: Foran 48.1 – Fernandez, Park, Vance, Scott-Purdy; 110 High Hurdles: Poole (HH) 14.2; 100: Eley (HH) 10.9; 1600: Martinez (HH) 5:09; 400: Poole (HH) 49.1; 300 IH: Maine (OT) 44.2; 800: Preneta (F) 2:20; High Jump: Tondora (F) 5’6; 200: Eley (H) 22.2; 3200: McCate (F) 12:37; 4×4 Relay: Hillhouse 3:42; Triple Jump: Mikiel (HH) 33’8; Javelin: Moore (HH) 134’3; Long Jump: Eley (HH) 21’2; Pole Vault: Constantini (F) 14’3; Shot Put: Moore (HH) 48’2; Discus: Moore (HH) 130’1.