Foran High’s Chris Ricci medaled with a 43 when Foran High edged Lyman Hall, 188-190, at Grassy Hill on Tuesday.

Following Ricci for coach Frank Griffin’s Lions were John Rossetti 45, Jon Franco Menta 50 and Lucas Tuozzola 50.

For the Trojans from Wallingford, Owen Twohill shot a 44, Zach Wolansky a 45, Dan Doherty a 45 and Branden Kowalik a 56.