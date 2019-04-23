Girls tennis: Unbeaten Daniel Hand tops Foran

MILFORD — Foran High lost a 6-1 decision to Daniel Hand on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions are 7-2. The Tigers improved to 8-0.

Singles

Sam Riordan (H) def. Grace Hiza 6-0, 6-0; Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Kyra Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Annie Barrett (H) def. Eleanor Noyes 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Eileen Chen 2-6, 6-0, 7-5.

Doubles

Anna Lans-Claire Lansillo (H) def. Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler 6-1, 6-0; Bella Vejar-Paige Vanoslenbridge (H) def. Meghan Stokes-Zoe Eichner 6-1, 6-0; Catherine Avanow-Breanna Colonese-DiBello (H) def.Olivia Connelly-Vaishnavi Bulusu 6-1, 6-0.