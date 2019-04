Girls tennis: Law sweeps East Haven

MILFORD — Jonathan Law swept East Haven, 7-0, on Tuesday.

The Lady Lawmen are now 5-3. The Easties are 2-5.

Singles

Lucia Pino (L) def. Jenna Pane 6-4, 6-2; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Mikayla Raffone 6-3, 6-2; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Linnette Gonzalez 6-3, 6-3; Bridget Sanchez (L) def. Doreen Alberino 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash (L) def. Kayla Vernon/Riya Patel 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Diya Daruka/Sophie Maselli (L) def. Siya Patel/Emily Sortito 6-2, 6-1; Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Nevaeh Henderson/Areona Henderson 6-1, 6-2.