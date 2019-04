Baseball: Jonathan Law defeats Branford Hornets, 8-7

BRANFORD — Nick Hudak and Bryan Reed each drove home a pair of runs when Jonathan Law defeated Branford High, 8-7, on Tuesday.

James Marino and Zach Merchant each had two hits for coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen (4-6).

Merchant came on in the seventh to get the save.

Mason Traca, Colin McNeil and Justin Elpi (double) each had two hits for Branford (2-8).

JONATHAN LAW 8, BRANFORD 7

Law 003 401 0 8R 7H 1E

Branford 010 012 3 7R 8H 2E

Law: Josh Baker (WP 2-2), Andrew Hertzog (6), C.J. Parkin (7), Zach Merchant (SV 7) and Vinny Schulte, Luke Pleimann (6)

Bran: Bennett Gentile (LP), Sean Kelly (4), Sam Smith (5), Jack Van Gelder (6) and Mason Traca