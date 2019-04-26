Movie Menu: The Princess Diaries, Hidden Figures, Toy Story 2 and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday, April 26

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) What does freedom mean to someone who is in prison for a crime he did not commit? A meaningful drama starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. 7 p.m., POP

High Society (1956) What can happen on the way to the altar when a woman may be marrying the wrong man? A delightful music, with songs by Cole Porter, starring Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra.

8 p.m., TCM

Saturday, April 17

The Princess Diaries (2001) How would an everyday teenager react to becoming the princess

of a foreign land? Fun comedy starring Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway.

2 p.m., E!

Field of Dreams (1989) How would an ordinary man, in an ordinary cornfield in Iowa, react to a voice telling him to build a baseball field? Thought-provoking drama starring Kevin Costner.

2:30 p.m., Flix

Hidden Figures (2016) How can three strong-willed women change the course of space history in the 1960s? Fascinating story starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer?

2:30 p.m., FXX

The Caine Mutiny (1954) What happens when a military commander loses sight of why he leads people? Striking adaptation of Herman Wouk’s best-seller starring Humphrey Bogart.

3:30 p.m., TCM

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Who is in the mood to skip school one day and simply have fun? Outrageous comedy starring Matthew Broderick.

5 p.m., CMT

Toy Story 2 (1999) How much fun can a collection of toys have? Engaging sequel to the Disney hit starring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen

6:20 p.m., Frefm

Sunday, April 28

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) How far will people go to haunt those closest to them? Frightening but fun chiller starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

5:30 p.m., TCM

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

What happened on the Beaches of Normandy on D-Day? Steven Spielberg’s brilliant recreation of this turning point in history stars Tom Hanks.

4:15 p.m., TNT