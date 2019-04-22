Stratford teens accused of starting trailer fires at Silver Sands last month

Two Stratford teens accused of burning down the Shakespeare theater were charged in three additional arson cases Monday, including a fire that damaged construction trailers at Silver Sands State Park last month.

The two suspects — Christopher Sakowicz and Vincent Keller, both 18 — are now accused of arson in a total of six recent fires across the state.

On Monday Sakowicz and Keller were arrested in connection with:

— A Feb. 8 fire at a vacant home on Richards Place in West Haven.

— A Feb. 17 fire at the former Bilco Door Company in West haven.

— A March 23 fire that damaged construction trailers in Silver Sands State Park.

Both were charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and single counts of second-degree criminal trespass third-degree larceny and attempted third-degree criminal mischief in connection with the construction trailer fire.

They were also charged with two counts each of first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit second-degree criminal trespass in connection with the West Haven fires.

In court Monday Judge Donna Wilkerson Brillant ordered the cases against Sakowicz and Keller to be continued to May 16 and May 14, respectively. Both were being held in lieu of bond Monday afternoon.

Sakowicz and Keller are expected to appear Tuesday in Bridgeport in connection with the Shakespeare theater fire and a March 9 truck fire at Good Earth Tree Care on Longbrook Avenue in Stratford. They also face charges in Waterbury court in connection with a Jan. 15 fire at the Southbury Training School.

According to arrest warrants, the case broke last month, when the mother of a suspect in the Shakespeare theater fire called a state police arson tip line reporting that her son had received a SnapChat message that two of his friends, Keller and Sakowicz, had set the fire.

In subsequent questioning by police, both suspects confessed to setting the fires, according to the warrants.

Police said Keller allegedly sold equipment stolen from the construction trailer at a pawn shop and used his own driver’s license as identification to complete the transaction.

The fire in the construction trailers caused more than $60,000 in damage, according to the warrants.

An earlier fire that destroyed three buildings under construction at Silver Sands State Park on Tuesday, March 19, remains under investigation, and at this time there is no information concerning a connection between the two incidents, DEEP officials said.