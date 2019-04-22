Free ask-a-lawyer information clinic

A free ask-a-lawyer session will take place on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Milford Public Library 57 New Haven Ave., lower Program Room.

Participants can meet with a member of the Milford Bar Association for up to 15 minutes and discuss general legal issues.

Depending on the legal matter, participants may be provided with referrals to legal aid services, other agencies, a private attorney, or a useful legal website should they wish to do their own personal research.

Free legal pamphlets will also be available for a limited number of legal topics. Interested parties are asked to contact Attorney Walter Sawicki at 203-647-2009 for prescreening and to schedule a time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome.