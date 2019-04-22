Milford hosts Memorial Day events

The City of Milford will host its annual Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m., at the Milford Green. All units and marchers are asked to assemble at the Daniel Wasson Field parking lot at 1 p.m.

Immediately following the parade, there will be a short address given by Grand Marshall and keynote speaker Thomas Flowers, the State Commander for the American Legion. Flowers is a retired Air Force chief master sergeant (E-9) and the current chairman of the Milford Veterans, Ceremony and Parade Commission.

The Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony also will be held on Sunday, May 26, in front of City Hall at 9:45 a.m. All are invited to attend.

Organizations that would like to participate may contact Russ Edwards at 203-876-0914 for more information.