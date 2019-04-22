Milford Historical Society offers docent training

If you have a love of Milford history and want to learn more, there is an opportunity to become a docent and guide visitors through the colonial houses at the Milford Historical Society.

Students in grades 7 through high school, and adults are welcome to attend a training session on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m., at the society, 34 High Street. Volunteers may also staff the MHS Country Store, 34 High Street.

To become a docent, contact Chris Bishop at cbishop@gmail.com.

Docents will be asked to work three or four Saturdays or Sundays, from June 1-Oct. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Most students volunteer on Saturdays, but may choose to help on Sundays.

Guide notes in each room are available for docents to use for answering questions.