Friends of Milford Cemetery work to preserve tombstones, offer tours

The Friends of Milford Cemetery have been working to protect and preserve tombstones in the Old Milford Cemetery since 2014.

The group will locate a gravestone, photograph it for a $5 donation, and send it to you. If interested, email Jennifer Lugus at jhl1188@optonline.net.

Working in conjunction with Cemetery Superintendent Ray Scholl as adviser, the members clean and straighten the gravestones, many dated from the late 1600s and 1700s. Stones that have fallen over are set upright and others are painstakingly being rescued from overgrown areas near the railroad tracks and marshy areas.

The group will sponsor its 4th spring tour to tell about the symbols and carved designs used on Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m., with a rain date of June 25. Tickets are $5 for adults; children under 12 are free with a paying adult.

Members will meet on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. to carefully wash, scrub and in some cases record the wording. Stones that were completely unreadable can slowly reveal a lot: names, dates, occupations, relationships, symbols, and short commemorative epitaphs.

To become a member, send a check for $15, payable to the Milford Cemetery Association, and mail to P.O. Box 277, Milford, CT 06460; write Friends Milford Cemetery on the memo line.