Milford Moves 5K to benefit veteran groups

The Milford Bank’s 5th annual Milford Moves 5K Run and Walk will take place on Sunday, June 16, at 9 a.m., at Lisman Landing. All of the event proceeds will be donated to veteran organizations in Milford. Colony Grill of Milford is the event co-sponsor, hosting the post-race gathering and providing free pizza for all participants and a beer for all participants aged 21 and over.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/CT/Milford/MilfordMovesforVeterans5K. Participants may also register in person at the Milford Bank’s 33 Broad Street location on the Milford Green on Saturday, June 15 and on Sunday, June 16, at 7:30 a.m., at Lisman Landing. After checking in, there will be a Kid’s Fun Run at 8:30 a.m., followed by the start of the 5K run/walk at 9 a.m.

Awards for top male and female finisher, top male and female active military member or veteran and the top three male and female finishers in age categories will be handed out. There also will be an award for the most patriotic participant. Colony Grill will award the top male and female finishers who are an active military member or veteran $500 each to donate to the charity of their choice.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Last year, Milford Moves was able to raise $20,000 for veteran organizations in Milford. To become an event sponsor, contact Peter Berube at pberube@milfordbank.com. Sponsorship levels start at $250 and 100% of the event proceeds will be donated to American Legion Post 196, the VFW Post 7788, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 25.