Boys lacrosse: Stamford High doubles up Foran Lions

MILFORD — Foran High lost to Stamford High, 14-7, on Thursday.

Ethan McVoy scored three goals and had an assist for coach Brian Adkins Lions, now 3-3.

Matt Davidson scored two goals with two assists.

Max Tavitian had a goal and an assist.

Matt Gilebbi had a goal.

Leading Stamford (4-2) were Josh Labkoff 3 G 3 A, Cameron Cahoon 3 G, Isaiah Johnson 3 G, Tom

Connolly 2 G 1 A, Gavin Dolan 1 G 1 A, Curan Langston 1 G and Shane Brady 1 G.

STAMFORD 14, FORAN 7

S 3 3 4 4 – 14

F 1 1 1 4 – 7

Saves

S – Baylor Bridges 10, Matthew Buzzeo 2

F – Devin DeMarco 6, Simon Collette 1

Shots – S – 30, F – 37