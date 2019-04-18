Girls track and field: Foran Lions top Panthers, Westies

Foran High defeated Platt Tech and West Haven to improve its record to 5-2 on the season Thursday.

4×800 Relay: Foran 13:02; 4×100 Relay: Foran 53.1; 100 Hurdles Barberi (WH) 19.1; 100 Sebastian (WH) 13.4; 1600 Cote (F) 6:30; 400 Lucas (F) 70.5; 300 IH Malesky (F) 54.8; High Jump Sebastian (WH) 4-6; 800 Ghazagh (F) 2:52; 200 Fernandez (F) 27.0; 3200 Cote (F) 15.10; 4×4 Relay Foran 4:44; Triple Jump Dennis (F) 30-9; Javelin Howard (WH) 54-6; Long Jump Dennis (F) 14-10; Pole Vault Tie Munn(F)/Meade(F) 7-6; Shot Put Harriman (P) 28-5; Discus Daniella (WH) 67-2.