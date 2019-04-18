Girls track and field: Lauralton Hall off to solid start to season

Lauralton Hall has opened its season with a 2-4 record.

“In our first meet we lost to a talented West Haven team, and, and narrowly to Lyman Hall,” Crisaders’ coach Ellis Gill said. “In that meet, our 4×800 relay team of Abigail Baisley, Lauren Baisley, Rachel Wywoda and Mary Feeney placed first and qualified for states in a time of 10:50.51.

“Our freshman high jumper Kiera Henry was also able to qualify for states in our first meet with a jump of 4’8”.

In our second meet, we lost by only ten points to Mercy, which is the closest score we have ever had when competing against them. We were able to put up some solid times and performances.

“Senior Abigail Baisley was able to qualify for states in the 400 for the second straight year, with a time of 63.3.

“On Tuesday, we competed in a quad meet against Branford, Guilford and Amity. Both our 4×800 relay and 4×400 relay was able to take first place against all three teams.

“Abigail Baisley and Madison Thompson were able to finish first and second overall in the 400, and Alani Burke took first place overall in the 100.

“We were able to come away with two solid victories, beating Branford and Guilford, and competed well against a very talented Amity team.

We will meet Hamden next week.”