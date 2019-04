Girls track: Lily Baldieri leads Jonathan Law at quad meet

MILFORD — Jonathan Law dropped decisions to Sacred Heart Academy, Shelton and North Haven on Wednesday.

Law’s junior tri-captain Lily Baldieri was first in the pole vault as she cleared 7-0 for the win.

4×800 relay: SHA (Stephanie Sullivan, Hannah Guth, Arianna Vessicchio, Meaghan Cameron) 10:53.2; 4×100 relay: Shelton (Haley Oko, Elizabeth Sahagun, Emma Wadeka, Adaline Kim) 100 hurdles: Aliya Cameron (SHA) 16.0; 100: Oko (Shelton) 13.1; 1600: Alli Kenealy (Shelton) 5:31.5; 400: Erica Marruiott (NH) 59.9; 300 hurdles: Giselle Zumberchick (NH)49.9; 800: Kenealy (Shelton) 2:30.5; 200: Marriott (NH) 26.1; 3200: Anna Weissenberg (Shelton) 12:31.9; 4×400 relay: NH (Marriott, Zumberchick, C Sahin, S Fappiano) 4:27.6; pole vault: Lily Baldieri( Law) 7’ long jump: Marriott Guyton (NH) 17’5”; javelin: Jackie Simington (Shelton) 104’8”; triple jump: A Cameron (SHA) 34’3/4”; discus: Yasmeen Dabiran (Shelton) 101’6” high jump: A Cameron (SHA) 4’10 shot put: Sarah Ovesny (Shelton) 33’4”. Records: Shelton 6-0, SHA 5-1 NH 4-2, Law2-4.