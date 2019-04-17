Girls tennis: Foran Lady Lions tip Lyman Hall

Foran High turned back Lyman Hall-Wallingford, 4-3, on Wednesday.
Singles
Grace Hiza (F) def. Jill Barrou 6-0, 6-1; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Savannah Farkash 6-0, 6-0; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Maddie Kizer 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Kiera Farley 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Nicole Nicefaro-Abbey Pallas (LH) def. Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler 6-0, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5); Bianca Vega-Liv Vegliante (LH) def. Olivia Connelly-Tori Lanese 6-2, 6-3; Keerteina Chagari-Riley Sullivan (LH) def. Meghan Stokes-Alyssa Hills 8-6.
Records: Foran 7-1, Lymal Hall 6-3
