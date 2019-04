MILFORD — Jonathan Law used a four-run fifth-inning rally to defeat Daniel Hand, 5-1, on Wednesday.

Courtney Hanson had two hits and two RBIs with a run scored for coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen (4-3).

Cali Jolley had two hits and scored two runs.

Grace Hartman has two hits for Hand (3-4).

JONATHAN LAW 5, DANIEL HAND 1

Hand 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 1

Law 0 0 1 0 4 0 x 5 6 1

Batteries

Law Brianna Buccitti and Gina Boccamazzo

Hand Christine Codie and Jess Murphy