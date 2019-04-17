Baseball: Jonathan Law drops slugfest to Notre Dame

MILFORD — Jonathan Law lost a 15-10 slugfest to Notre Dame-West Haven on Wednesday.

Coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen came out swinging, as the Lawmen scored all their runs in the first three innings.

The Knights’ made it 10-8 after four innings, and then tacked on the last seven runs.

Garrett Tutlis had two doubles and knocked in four runs for Law (2-6).

James Marino, who had two RBIs, and Colby Primavera each doubled.

ND’s Jack Milone had a triple and three EBIS.

John Martinello (2 RBIs), Max Ferrucci and Tanner Belcher each had doubles.

NOTRE DAME 15, JONATHAN LAW 10

ND 040 422 3 15R 15H 2E

Law 352 000 0 10R 9H 4E

ND: Reyes, Crisci (WP-3), Sullivan (7) and Ostrowski

Law: Baker, Thomas (4), Simon (4), Marino (LP-4), Goglia (6), Buchner (7) and Schulte