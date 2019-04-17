Baseball: Foran Lions lose to long-ball hitting Amity

MILFORD — Amity High put together an 11-hit attack, five going for extra bases including a pair of home runs, when the Spartans, ranked third in the GametimeCt Top 10 poll, posted a 7-1 victory over Foran Lions at Ken Walker Field on Wednesday.

Foran came into the contest with a 5-2 record.

“I’m happy with the kid’s effort,” Lion coach Garrett Walker said. “We were in position to compete within in the game and that is all I can ask for. John Lumpinski was as good as advertised. We had lengthy at bats.

“John Shannon kept us in the game. They had the two big swings.

The Spartans’ Tanner Santos pulled a 1-1 two-out pitch over the right field fence to snap a 1-all tie in the fourth inning.

Julian Stevens had a two-run blast in the fifth, and the Spartans tacked on a run in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Steven’s had three hits and drove in three runs for Amity, now 6-1.

“We came around with the bats,” Spartan coach Sal Coppola said. “Their kid (Shannon) was mixing up his pitches and was popping us up. We had some clutch hits in the middle of the game.”

Amity’s Cole Kuchachik, who later doubled, led off the third with a single. With two outs, Steven’s liner up the middle was caught by a diving Jason Giambra by the second base bag. The ball popped free when he hit the ground. Kuchancik never switched gears and scored.

Foran’s Michael Simonelli walked with one out in the home third and tied the game on Tyler Griffin’s triple to right field.

Santos hit his no-doubter in the fourth.

The Lions’ James Carbone reached on an infield single to start the fourth. Lumpinski picked him off first, with Sebastian Holt making the snap tag. He retired the next five batters, before Rotko came on to start the seventh.

“John has pitched a lot for us,” Coppola said of his right-handed senior. “He pitched to a lot of 3-2 counts today. Winning without his best stuff shows how good he is.”

Amity’s Sebastian Formica spoiled an 0-2 pitch, then poked a single the other way with one out in the fifth. Stevens plated pinch-runner Alex Perry with a long ball to right.

Holt followed with a triple, and Foran left-hander Jack Greenspan came on in relief.

After a strikeout, Lumpinski ripped a liner off the glove of Lion third sacker Shane McCone. Holt beat a diving tag try by McCone at the bag. Greenspan left runners on the corners.

Steven’s doubled home Kuchacik, who had singled, to make it 5-1 in the sixth.

AMITY 7, FORAN 1

Amity 001 121 2 — 7 11 0

Foran 001 000 0 — 1 2 5

Batteries: A — John Lumpinski (WP 3-0), Will Rotko (6) and Jacob Crow; F — LP John Shannon (LP 2-3), Jack Greenspan (6) and Sam Sinisgalli. Records: Amity 6-1, Foran 5-2.