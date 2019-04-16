Baseball: Fairfield Preps topples Jonathan Law

MILFORD — Fairfield Prep made the most of seven hits and five Jonathan Law errors to win an 11-1 decision on Tuesday.

Pete Scopelliti knocked in three runs and Ryan Cowles had two RBIs for the Jesuits (3-5).

Zach Merchant had a double for the Lawmen (2-5)

FAIRFIELD PREP 11, JONATHAN LAW 1

FP 600 32- – 11R 7H 0E

Law 001 00- 1R 3H 5E

WP: Hank Schwoerer and Pete Scopelliti

LP: Colby Primavera (0-1), Kyle Goglia, Yash Deshmukh (2), Calvin Boyd (4), Alex Thomas (5) and Vinny Schulte, Luke Pleimann (5)