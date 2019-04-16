Boys track and field: Jonathan Law wins two at quad meet

NORTH HAVEN — Jonathan Law defeated North Haven (97-53), Lyman Hall (101-48) and lost to Notre Dame (90-60) on Tuesday.

Naheim Washington won the 100 (10.8), Matt Lacadie the 110 high hurdles (16.4) and Spencer Deer the javelin (135-7), as coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen improved to 4-2.

The 4×800 relay team of Chris Wootton, Chris Ramos, Dan Wasserman and Tyler McKenna-Hanson placed first in 8:55.39.

Alex Lazar, Naheim Washington, Rayshon Jacobs and Mike Plaskon won the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.56.

State qualifiers were Naheim Washington (100, 4×100, 4×400), Rayshon Jacobs (long jump, 200, 4×100), Mike Plaskon (100, 4×100), Zane Birks (400, 4×400), Sheldon Gargano (shot put), Spencer Deer (javelin), Ethan Deer (pole vault), Matt Lacadie (110 high hurdle), Jackson Warters (110 high hurdle), Alex Lazar (100, 4×100) and Jonathan Contaxis (high jump).