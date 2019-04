Girls track and field: Foran Lions take on three SCC foes

Foran High defeated Career High (104-45) and lost to host Cheshire (104-51) and West Haven (76-74) on Tuesday.

Coach Rick Raucci’s Lions are 3-3.

4×800 Relay: Cheshire 11:04; 4×100 Relay: West Haven 53.1; 100 Hurdles Petitt (CHS) 17.0; 100 Williams (WH) 13.0; 1600 Georgescue (CHS) 5:44.3; 400 Scriano (C) 64.3; 300 IH Greene (C) 49.9; High Jump 4-8 Sebastian (WH); 800 Byrne (CHS) 2:44.5; 200 Fernandez (F) 26.5; 3200 Longmore (CHS) 12:50; 4×4 Relay Foran 4:31; Triple Jump Jayner (C) 32-4; Javelin Arun (CHS) 74-4; Long Jump Frazer (C) 14-11.5; Pole Vault Meade (F) 7-6; Shot Put Morales (WH) 28-8.5; Discus Portal (CHS) 76-4.