Girls tennis: Lauralton Hall defeats Jonathan Law

Lauralton Hall topped Jonathan Law, 6-1, at the Leroy Doolittle Courts at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday.

Singles

Lucia Pino (L) def. Skylar Korman 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Claudia Robinson (LH) def. Jenna Bagdasarian 6-4, 6-3; Chelsea Larke (LH) def. Bridget Sanchez 6-1, 6-1; Caleigh Pelosa (LH) def. Diya Daruka 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

Audrey Ulrich/Missy Cariola (LH) def. Amelia Mower/Sophie Maselli 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Golden/Lauren Dowling (LH) def. Nihitha Kothapalli/Sreeya Gudlavaletti 6-1, 6-0; Mary Grace Sanfilippo/Anna Faruggio (LH) def. Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus 6-3, 6-4.

Records: Lauralton Hall 4-1, Law 4-3.