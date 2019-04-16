Milford Hospital to host community health forum

Milford Hospital and the City of Milford Health Department, in collaboration with the Healthier Greater New Haven Partnership, will host a community forum on Tuesday, April 30, from 8:30-10 a.m., at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave.

The purpose of the forum is to review the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and provide information regarding health trends and needs identified through the recent DataHaven CT Community Wellbeing Survey and Milford community conversation held at the hospital in March.

In addition to gathering feedback on the Community Health Improvement (CHIP) planning and implementation strategies, goals of this forum are to discuss the identified regional health priorities including: healthy lifestyles, access to care and mental health and substance abuse. Key stakeholders, community members and organizations are invited to attend.

Since 2014, Milford Hospital and the City of Milford Health Department have been member organizations of the Healthier Greater New Haven Partnership, a community health improvement coalition that includes Yale New Haven Hospital, local health departments / districts, federally qualified health centers and community and nonprofit organizations serving the Greater New Haven Region.

To register to attend this forum, call Jennifer Clarke-Lofters at the Milford Health Department, 203-701-4524 or Karen Kipfer at Milford Hospital, 203-876-4060 by April 25.