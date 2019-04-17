On Stage: This weekend and upcoming

THIS WEEKEND

Illusionist Rick Thomas, April 20, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $24.75-$47.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Garcia Project, April 20, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

CONTINUING

Picasso at the Lapin Agile, through April 21, Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Snow White, through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

ADVANCE

In the Heights, April 23 through May 11, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

The Secrets of a Mockingbird, April 24, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Prudence Wright Holmes portrays Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird in a one-woman show. Register: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Two Gentlemen of Verona, April 24-25, 7 p.m., Tavern 1757, 318 Roosevelt Dr., Seymour. Presented by Valley Shakespeare Festival. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: vsfestival.org,

Guys and Dolls, April 26-May 11, The Wilton Playshop, 13 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Tickets: $30-$35. wiltonplayshop.org.

Quartet, Fridays and Saturdays, April 26-May 18, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Full Monty, April 26 through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Stuart Little musical, April 27, 1 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy, April 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring Ophira Eisenberg and Andy Hendrickson. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Treehouse Comedy Showcase, April 27, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Featuring Kevin Dombrowski. Tickets: $20. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Thunder from Down Under, April 27, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Australian male revue. Ages 18 and up. Tickets $25-$60. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

In The Mood, April 28, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Frank Caliendo, April 28, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $72-$85. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

PJ MASKS LIVE!, April 30, 3 and 6 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets: $35-$110. Info: palacestamford.org.

Trying, May 2-19, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Tickets: $20-$22. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

Jay Leno, May 2, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $54-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Kevin James, May 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $46-$96. Info: palacestamford.org.

Wayne Brady, May 4, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $125. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Magic of Adam Trent, May 17, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50. For kids. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, May 30-June 23, ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.